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Sita McIntosh

“It is up to theatre to make itself accessible”
The Stage InterviewMay 22, 2026Chief executive
Sita McIntosh. Photo: Alex Brenner
Sita McIntosh. Photo: Alex Brenner
As chief executive of charity Go Live Theatre, Sita McIntosh has strong views on how theatres can broaden their consumer base and reach new audiences. She tells Lyn Gardner why making theatre accessible means doing more than offering a handful of cheap tickets

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