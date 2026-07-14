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Katie Normington

Katie Normington

Katie Normington is vice-chancellor and chief executive of De Montfort University, Leicester

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Hunger Games producers urged to tackle ‘unacceptably long’ working hours backstage

Hunger Games producers urged to tackle ‘unacceptably long’ working hours backstage

BECTU has urged producers of The Hunger Games: On Stage to tackle ‘unacceptably long’ working hours for backstage workers on the show
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Hunger Games producers urged to tackle ‘unacceptably long’ working hours backstage

Hunger Games producers urged to tackle ‘unacceptably long’ working hours backstage

BECTU has urged producers of The Hunger Games: On Stage to tackle ‘unacceptably long’ working hours for backstage workers on the show

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