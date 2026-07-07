An outstanding character actor for half a century, it must have come as a surprise to Michael Byrne in 2010, at the age of 66, to be offered the role of Romeo opposite Sian Phillips as Juliet in a radical reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragedy by director Tom Morris, Juliet and Her Romeo, in which the star-crossed lovers are confined to an old people’s home in Verona.

Although the critics were divided, Susannah Clapp in the Observer was moved by Byrne’s transformation from “being alarmingly over-convincing as a man who is tottering towards decrepitude” into a man “for whom love means Lazarus-like regeneration”.

Growing up in Hampstead, north London, Byrne attended the Anna Freud nursery and Burgess Hill school, later training at the Central School of Speech and Drama. After touring Ireland with the Arena Theatre Company, he joined Laurence Olivier’s company at London’s Old Vic in 1963, appearing in the original productions of The Royal Hunt of the Sun (1964); Armstrong’s Last Goodnight (1965); Black Comedy (1965) and A Bond Honoured (1966), among others.

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