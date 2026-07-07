Stage and screen actor who enjoyed a variety of roles over a six-decade career
An outstanding character actor for half a century, it must have come as a surprise to Michael Byrne in 2010, at the age of 66, to be offered the role of Romeo opposite Sian Phillips as Juliet in a radical reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragedy by director Tom Morris, Juliet and Her Romeo, in which the star-crossed lovers are confined to an old people’s home in Verona.
Although the critics were divided, Susannah Clapp in the Observer was moved by Byrne’s transformation from “being alarmingly over-convincing as a man who is tottering towards decrepitude” into a man “for whom love means Lazarus-like regeneration”.
Growing up in Hampstead, north London, Byrne attended the Anna Freud nursery and Burgess Hill school, later training at the Central School of Speech and Drama. After touring Ireland with the Arena Theatre Company, he joined Laurence Olivier’s company at London’s Old Vic in 1963, appearing in the original productions of The Royal Hunt of the Sun (1964); Armstrong’s Last Goodnight (1965); Black Comedy (1965) and A Bond Honoured (1966), among others.
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In 1969 he appeared as Mellefont in William Gaskill’s revival of The Double Dealer at the Royal Court in London, with Judy Parfitt and Nigel Hawthorne. He played Reg in Simon Gray’s award-winning comedy Butley, starring Alan Bates, for producer Michael Codron in 1972, followed by two roles at the Young Vic in 1973: Dr MacFarlane in Hobson’s Choice and Peter in A Taste of Honey. During Peter Gill’s tenure at Riverside Studios, he was an outstanding Cassius in a memorable production of Julius Caesar in 1980. Just as striking was his steely Polonius some years later in a 1992 touring production of Hamlet, starring Alan Rickman and Geraldine McEwan.
In the 1990s, his stage roles included Theseus in Phaedra at the Gate Theatre, Dublin (1996); Roberto in Death and the Maiden, opposite Juliet Stevenson in the original Royal Court production (1991); and Alfredo Amoroso, the loyal family retainer, in Filumena, with Judi Dench, at the Piccadilly Theatre (1998).
Byrne’s later stage performances were as Creon in Nottingham Playhouse’s The Burial at Thebes (2005); Joe Keller in All My Sons at the Liverpool Everyman (2006); Talbot, keeper of the imprisoned Mary in Robert Icke’s acclaimed revival of Schiller’s Mary Stuart at the Duke of York’s Theatre (2018); and as Serebryakov, the insufferable professor who becomes the target of Vanya’s frustration, in Rupert Everett’s production of Uncle Vanya at the Theatre Royal, Bath, in 2019.
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Like all successful and sought-after actors, Byrne and his agent had to allocate time for these stage appearances in what became an extremely busy and lucrative film career in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. A scene-stealing performance as a Nazi in The Eagle Has Landed (1976) kicked it off, followed by the brutal SS officer Ernst Vogel in Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). Later, there were stand-out roles in Braveheart (1995); Tomorrow Never Dies (1997); Gangs of New York (2002); Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (2010); and Diana (2013), among others.
On TV, he appeared in Smiley’s People; Lord Mountbatten: The Last Viceroy; Sharpe; Hornblower; Waking the Dead; and Hamish Macbeth. From 2008 to 2010, he appeared in Coronation Street as Ted Page, Gail Platt’s long-lost father and the ex-lover of Audrey Roberts.
Michael Byrne was born on 7th November, 1943, and died on 20th June, aged 82. He is survived by his ex-wife, the actor Carole Nimmons, who cared for him towards the end of his life, and their daughters, Tara and the comedian and writer Bryony Byrne.
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