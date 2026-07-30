War Horse has been updated every two or three years because there is a great passion to keep it relevant and exciting as a piece of live storytelling. Each time, the question is: ‘What can we do to make it better, clearer and the experience deeper and at the same time light-footed?’ It is extraordinarily dense and fab because the team have kept developing it and the process of making it over the 19 years it has existed. That is a total privilege and also extraordinary.

Success should not be measured solely by West End contracts or leading television roles. It should also be measured by graduates building long, resilient and rewarding careers across the creative industries and beyond. The performing arts sector undoubtedly faces economic challenges, and universities have a responsibility to be honest about those realities. However, rather than discouraging students from studying the arts, we should be equipping them with the skills, adaptability and entrepreneurial confidence to navigate an evolving industry.

Importantly, our outcomes reflect this approach. One of the key measures used by the Office for Students is the B3 metrics, which assess whether graduates progress into highly skilled employment or further study after completing their degree. These metrics have become an increasingly important indicator of course quality and student success.

At my university, we have embedded this philosophy into the curriculum through a stand-alone employability module, designed to foster an employability mindset from the very beginning of the degree.

The reality is that very few performers follow a traditional, linear career. Most graduates develop what we refer to as a portfolio career, combining performing with teaching, directing, musical direction, choreography, arts administration, producing, community practice and other creative roles. The challenge for universities is to ensure students leave not just as performers, but as adaptable professionals with multiple income streams.

While reports such as this make sobering reading ( News, thestage.co.uk) , they reinforce something we have been discussing with our musical theatre students for a number of years: the need to build a plan B alongside their performance ambitions.

NT head of access: Every theatre should have a dedicated accessibility role

As the parent of a young blind person who has worked closely with the National Theatre’s access team, I couldn’t agree more that every theatre should have a dedicated accessibility role (News, thestage.co.uk). What makes the NT exceptional is that accessibility isn’t an add-on; it’s part of the creative process. As well as heavily involving access providers such as audio describers, the team actively listens to blind and visually impaired audiences and involves them in shaping accessible experiences.

In 2024, my daughter, Eleanor Stollery, then aged 12, worked with the NT on an audio-described performance of The Witches, becoming the first young visually impaired person to audio-describe a performance at a UK theatre, and returned for a further two years for the Christmas production. Rather than creating accessibility for blind audiences, the NT created it with them.

That approach resulted in a richer, more meaningful experience for blind and partially sighted patrons and demonstrates what true inclusion looks like in practice. More organisations should follow the National Theatre’s lead and make accessibility a core part of their culture, not an afterthought.

Tim Stollery

via thestage.co.uk

Shaftesbury Theatre to be renamed Judi Dench Theatre

I think tinkering with the names of things such as theatres (News, thestage.co.uk) is just confusing for everyone. Nothing against Judi, of course, but can’t we just leave traditional names of venues alone?

Jonathan Mountfort

via thestage.co.uk



Frankly, I love the renaming in this case. Gives the theatre a specific personality. I feel the same about renaming the New London the Gillian Lynne. Both very specific and wonderful ladies... New London and Shaftesbury always sounded a bit blah to me.

Peter Tear

via thestage.co.uk

Protecting theatres from property developers

Now living in Australia, I was very disturbed to learn on my recent visit to London about the possible changes to planning legislation, which would have the effect of diminishing the role and influence of the Theatres Trust in relation to possible development of sites on which theatres stand.

In the 1970s, the West End was under serious threat from property developers who were eyeing theatres as potential for high-rise and other buildings. Imagine if the Shaftesbury (Judi Dench) Theatre had been bought up. That was our fear when the theatre was suddenly shut down mid-run of the musical Hair in 1973.

Equity responded with a Save London’s Theatres Campaign. As the union official responsible at the time, I saw our priority as the need to protect jobs for actors as much as preserving theatres for cultural reasons. Equity initiated and sponsored the proposal to establish the Theatres Trust. We made approaches to all the MPs who had won the chance to introduce a private member’s bill, and we supported David Crouch MP in taking it on. Equity guided the drafting of the successful legislation, which garnered support from all sides of politics.

I served very briefly as the interim first director of the trust before it became more firmly established with experts in their field, and I was amazed to discover how its role has grown over the past 50 years.

It would be shameful if the current government were to allow for a diminution of the powers of the trust when it should actually be applauding its success, having reached such a milestone. It is as much an industrial battle as it is a cultural crisis.

Vincent Burke (former assistant secretary, Equity)

Adelaide, Australia, address supplied