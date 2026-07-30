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The Stage Magazine - August 2026

The Stage Magazine - August 2026

<ul class="mag-blurb"><li><strong>The Stage Interview</strong> Alan Cumming - High land fling</li><li><strong>Edinburgh 2026</strong> Our critics' picks</li><li><strong>Special Report</strong> How the social media ban affects youth arts organisations</li><li><strong>My Favourite Play</strong> Mark Gatiss</li></ul>
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