Titanic musical announces first ever UK tour

The Tony Award-winning Titanic musical has announced its first ever UK and Ireland tour.

Titanic the Musical will open on April 12, 2018 in the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, the city where the cruise ship set off from in 1912.

It opens in the same week as the 106th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, during which 1517 people lost their lives.

The production will then transfer to Belfast, where the ship was constructed, before visiting 12 other locations including Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, Plymouth and Nottingham.

It will finish at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on July 21, 2018.

Titanic the Musical has music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone.

Yeston said: “The idea that a troupe of actors will tour this show in the UK, birthplace of the ship, where the workers of Belfast, the cabin boys and maids and stewards from Liverpool, the officers and crew, the stokers and stevedores from the Midlands all created a miraculous floating city, means more to me than I can say.

“I am touched that, musically, Titanic will finally be coming home, sung by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of its builders – touched, and forever grateful.”

Having received its UK premiere in 2013 at London’s Southwark Playhouse, the production returned to London in 2016 for an 11-week season at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Titanic the Musical is produced by Danielle Tarento, Steven M Levy, Sean Sweeney and Vaughan Williams, in association with Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.