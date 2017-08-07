The Stage Edinburgh Awards 2017 start with win for All We Ever Wanted’s Marc Graham

Actor Marc Graham has become the first winner of The Stage Edinburgh Awards 2017 for his performance in All We Ever Wanted Was Everything.

The play, by Hull-based company Middle Child, is running at the Roundabout in Summerhall. It is the first prize to be given out in The Stage’s awards at the Edinburgh Fringe, which are chosen by The Stage’s team of Edinburgh critics and celebrate outstanding performances at the festival.

The Stage critic Fergus Morgan described Graham as “a mercurial MC who finds humour, hope, tragedy and truth in Luke Barnes' poetic, political story”.

“His is a frenzied, fearless, unconventional performance, as thrilling for its ballsy spontaneity as it is for its obvious integrity. His stunning, galvanising closing speech will stay with me for a long time.”

Graham said he was “well and truly honoured and shocked” to receive the award, and thanked Middle Child artistic director Paul Smith, saying: “Without the freedom he's given me to experiment, to play, the encouragement to push to be bold, his blind trust, for almost 10 years now, this role would not have been possible.”

Smith added: “[Marc is] totally dedicated to pushing boundaries and works so hard. This recognition is also a testament to the fact that it’s possible to have success as an actor outside London. Everyone at Middle Child is proud to call Marc one of our own.”

The Stage Edinburgh Awards are presented throughout the festival, with winners announced every Monday.