Plays

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has confirmed dates for its Broadway run, which will begin in spring 2018. It opens at the Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018. The production will continue to run in the West End, at the Palace Theatre.

Author: Jack Thorne

Director: John Tiffany

Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions

Latitude Festival has announced its full theatre programme for 2017, which includes work exploring race and gender politics. The programme includes the UK premiere of the Negro Problem’s Notes on a Native Song, the Royal Court’s Manwatching, and work from theatre companies including Sh!t Theatre, Nabokov, Middle Child, Fuel’s Clod Ensemble and Paines Plough. Latitude runs from July 13 to 16 in Suffolk.

Mark Gatiss will appear in a one-off charity performance of coming out drama Outings in the West End. It will be staged on June 26 as part of the Pride in London Festival with proceeds going to LGBT listening service Switchboard.

Authors: Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Hescott

Director: David Grindley

Cast includes: Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard, Zoe Lyons, Rob Deering, Nichola McAuliffe

Comedians including Romesh Ranganathan, Nick Frost and Arthur Smith have been cast in Manwatching at London’s Royal Court, a one-man play which explores heterosexual female desire. A different unprepared man will perform each night, having been given the script for the first time at the beginning of the show. It runs at the Jerwood Theatre upstairs from May 10 to 20.

Author: An anonymous woman

Director: Lucy Morrison

Cast also includes: Will Adamsdale, Phill Jupitus, Miles Jupp, Rob Beckett and Danny Brown

Producer: Royal Court Theatre

Casting has been announced for the autumn tour of How the Other Half Loves. The play will open at Windsor’s Theatre Royal before touring to venues including Bath’s Theatre Royal, Richmond Theatre, and Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, before finishing at Norwich’s Theatre Royal on December 2.

Author: Alan Ayckbourn

Director: Alan Strachan

Cast: Robert Daws, Caroline Langrishe, Leon Ockenden, Matthew Cottle, and Sara Crowe

Producer: Bill Kenwright

National Theatre Wales has announced two major new projects, inspired by the Port Talbot steelworks and the birth of the National Health Service. Created with site-specific theatre company Common Wealth and written by Rachel Trezise, We're Still Here is a response to the threats faced by the steelworkers in Port Talbot. It will run in September. Meanwhile, the company has also announced a production for 2018, marking the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

A new production of Richard III is to tour UK cathedrals, including Leicester Cathedral where the remains of the king were buried in 2015. It runs from July 14 to September 9, with press night on August 24.

Author: William Shakespeare

Directors: Ben Horslen and John Risebero

Producer: Antic Disposition



Theatre by the Lake in Keswick will have two repertory companies of actors in its summer season. They will perform in five productions: Terence Rattigan’s After the Dance, Moira Buffini’s Handbagged, Shakespeare’s As You Like It, a translation of Strindberg’s Miss Julie by Howard Brenton and Remarkable Invisible by Laura Eason. The season runs from May 25 to November 4.

Cycling theatre company the Handlebards is to revive its all-male production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream for a tour this summer – directed by James Farrell – while the company will also tour an all-female production of As You Like It. This will be directed by New Crouch.

Producer: Paul Moss

The Yard Theatre in London has extended its run of This Beautiful Future, which is a story about love between a German soldier and French woman during the second world war. The show was originally due to run until May 20, but the run has now been extended until May 27.

Author: Rita Kalnejais

Director: Jay Miller

Producer: The Yard Theatre

Fringe theatre company Craft Theatre has announced The God of Hell at Theatre N16 in London. The play will run from July 12 to August 5, with press night on July 13.

Author: Sam Shepard

Director: Rock Rodriguez Jr.

Producer: Craft Theatre

Incident at Vichy is transferring to the King's Head Theatre for a three-week run this June, following a run at London’s Finborough Theatre. It will show from June 7 to 25, with press night on June 9.

Author: Arthur Miller

Director: Phil Willmott

Producer: The King's Head Theatre in association with Anita Creed Productions and The Phil Willmott Company

Full casting has been announced for Shakespeare in the Square’s production of Romeo and Juliet, which tours to London squares and parks from June 21 to July 13. It will open at Leinster Square and end at Cleveland Square.

Author: William Shakespeare

Director: Tatty Hennessy

Cast: Jack Brett, Naomi Bullock, Andrew Gallo, Indigo Griffiths, Liz Marsh, Bruce Panday, Julia Righton, Hannah Sinclair, Adam Strawford and Roger Suubi

Producer: Shakespeare in the Squares

Full casting has been announced for a production of Ugly One at London’s Park Theatre. Staged 10 years after its debut at London’s Royal Court Theatre, it will run from June 1 to 24.

Author: Marius Von Mayenburg, translated by Maja Zade

Directors: JMK Winner and Alexander Weise

Cast: Charlie Dorfman, T’nia Miller, Arian Nik, and Indra Ove

Producer: Buckland Theatre Company in Association with Park Theatre

London’s Cockpit Theatre has announced a production of a new play Gate, which will run from September 13 to 24. Presented by Deadpan Theatre, Gate is a “love story about what happens when we die.”

Author: Artemis Fitzalan Howard

Director: Sadie Spencer

Producer: Artemis Fitzalan Howard for Deadpan Theatre

Greenwich and Docklands International Festival in London, which runs June 23 to July 8, has announced its 2017 programme. Highlights include a production of Arthur Millar’s View From a Bridge on June 22 to 25, and French street theatre Compagnie des Quidams’ production of Fiers a Cheval.

Musicals

West End musical Half a Sixpence is to close in September after a run of nine months. It opened in November last year and will have its last performance at the Noel Coward Theatre on September 2.

Authors: George Stiles, Anthony Drewe (music and lyrics), Julian Fellowes (book)

Director: Rachel Kavanaugh

Producer: Cameron Mackintosh

Gary Trainor is to take over the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical from May 17. He will replace David Fynn in the show, which has also extended its run at the New London Theatre until January 14, 2018.

Authors: Andrew Lloyd Webber (music), Glenn Slater (lyrics), Julian Fellowes (book)

Director: Laurence Connor

Producers: Andrew Lloyd Webber for the Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group and Access Industries, with Madeleine Lloyd Webber as executive producer

Simon-Anthony Rhoden and Verity Rushworth are to join the West End cast of Kinky Boots, as it extends until March 2018. They join the cast at the Adelphi Theatre, playing Lola and Lauren respectively, from July 10.

Authors: Cyndi Lauper (music and lyrics), Harvey Fierstein (book)

Director: Jerry Mitchell

Producers include: Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer and Playful Productions

Tyrone Huntley will reprise the role of Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar when the production returns to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in August. Also resuming their roles are Declan Bennett as Jesus, David Thaxton as Pilate and Peter Caulfield as Herod. It runs from August 11 to September 23.

Authors: Andrew Lloyd Webber (music), Tim Rice (lyrics)

Director: Timothy Sheader

Producer: Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Casting has been announced for a new musical about collapsed charity Kids Company called The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee Takes Oral Evidence on Whitehall’s Relationship With Kids Company. It will show at London’s Donmar Warehouse from June 24 to August 12, with press night on July 3.

Authors: Tom Deering (music), Hadley Fraser, Josie Rourke (book and lyrics)

Director: Adam Penford

Cast: Sandra Marvin, David Albury, Rosemary Ashe, Omar Ebrahim, Robert Hands, Alexander Hanson, Joanna Kirkland, Anthony O’Donnell and Liz Robertson

Design: Robert Jones (set), Jack Knowles (lighting), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound), Duncan McLean (video)

Musical director: Troquel Munro

Movement: Naomi Said

Producer: Donmar Warehouse

Newbury’s Watermill Theatre has announced the cast for its production of A Little Night Music, part of the theatre’s 50th anniversary season. It runs from July 27 to September 16 with press night on August 2.

Authors: Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics), Hugh Wheeler (book)

Director: Paul Foster

Cast includes: Josefina Gabrielle, Dillie Keane, Alastair Brookshaw, Lucy Keirl, Benedict Salter, Phoebe Fildes, Alex Hammond, Tilly-Mae Millbrook, Alice Keedwell, Rachel Dawson, Alexander Evans, Neil MacDonald and Christina Tedders

Producer: Watermill Theatre

A new family musical The Hunting of the Snark will run at London’s Vaudeville theatre in the West End. It will show from July 26 to September 2, followed by a tour from September 25 to November 19 to locations including Guildford, Kettering, Swansea, Bridgewater and Salford.

Authors: Gareth Cooper (music and lyrics) and Annabel Wigoder (book), inspired by Lewis Carroll

Director: Gemma Colclough

Producer: RGM Productions in association with Alice House Theatre

Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ bestselling picture book What the Ladybird Heard will its West End debut this summer. The musical children’s show will run at London’s Lyric Theatre from July 5 to September 10.

Director: Graham Hubbard

Design: Bek Palmer (set and costume, Ric Mountjoy (lighting), Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw for JollyGoodTunes (composers and sound design)

Opera

Nick Hornby's Fever Pitch is to be staged as an opera, premiering later this year. It will be created by Highbury Opera Theatre and performed at the Union Chapel in north London from September 21 to 24.

Authors: Scott Stroman (music), Tamsin Collison (lyrics), Nick Hornby (book)

Director: Bernie Byrnes

Producer: Highbury Opera Theatre

