NPO 2017: Who’s up and who’s down?

Update: This story was amended on June 27 to correct information about funding for Youth Music Theatre UK.

Hampstead Theatre is one of the biggest losers in the latest round of funding from Arts Council England.

Manchester International Festival, meanwhile, has seen the biggest uplift, growing from £2 million in the previous round to £38.2 million over the period from 2018 to 2022, an increase of 1,123%.

Theatre in the Mill in Bradford has also enjoyed a funding boost, up 198% to £480,684.

Hampstead Theatre’s funding has dropped 14%.

The National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and Royal Opera House have all taken a 3% cut, with the Southbank Centre’s funding reduced by 4%.

