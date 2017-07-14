Kathryn Hunter to direct world premiere in new Told by an Idiot season

Kathryn Hunter is to direct the world premiere of Napoleon Disrobed in Told by an Idiot’s new season.

The show is based on the novella The Death of Napoleon by Simon Leys. It reimagines the final years of Napoleon Bonaparte, and is a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and London’s Arcola Theatre.

It will run from January 25 to February 10, 2018 at Theatre Royal Plymouth and then at the Arcola from February 14 to March 10.

From February 19, 2018 Told by an Idiot will present Let Me Play the Lion Too at the Barbican’s Pit Theatre. It is a two week residency by a group of 12 performers, six of whom have a disability, which aims to tackle the lack of diversity on stage.

Each evening will consist of different devised performances, and the residency is part of the Sky Arts Art 50 initiative, a series of 50 artworks exploring what it means to be British in a post-Brexit Britain.

The company will also curate the MA in Collaborative Theatre Making at Rose Bruford College from October 2017.

Their production of Get Happy will be performed at the Beijing Comedy Festival in China in October.