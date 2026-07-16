Young Actors: Saturday School

Experience RADA with our one-day workshops for 16-18 year-olds, taught on Saturdays. You’ll get a practical insight into key aspects of RADA’s world-leading acting training, meet our expert tutors and enjoy learning in a playful, supportive environment.

You will explore the cornerstones of actor training, including voice, movement, acting technique, improvisation and Classical and Contemporary scene study. Each Saturday workshop will be different, allowing you to book as many as you wish.

Whatever your level of experience, this is an opportunity to work with RADA’s expert tutors and explore some of the fundamental areas of actor training.

What will I learn in these workshops?