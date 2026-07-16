ao link
News
Reviews
More
Jobs
Suppliers
Tickets
Training
Events
Awards
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

Young Actors: Saturday School

Weekend
FacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle Preferred Source

Experience RADA with our one-day workshops for 16-18 year-olds, taught on Saturdays. You’ll get a practical insight into key aspects of RADA’s world-leading acting training, meet our expert tutors and enjoy learning in a playful, supportive environment.

You will explore the cornerstones of actor training, including voice, movement, acting technique, improvisation and Classical and Contemporary scene study. Each Saturday workshop will be different, allowing you to book as many as you wish.

Whatever your level of experience, this is an opportunity to work with RADA’s expert tutors and explore some of the fundamental areas of actor training.

What will I learn in these workshops?

  • Develop an understanding of key elements of actor training
  • The art of collaboration and active listening
  • Improve confidence and stage presence.
View course details
WeekendactingLess Than a WeekPerforming Arts

Course Provider

Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)

Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)

London
We pride ourselves on the exceptional standard of our facilities, teaching and productions, and the personalisation of our training tailored to the needs of each student.
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright Playbook Media Trading Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube