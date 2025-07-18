Voice (with Linklater Teaching Designation) MFA

A deep dive into the Linklater Voice method is the foundation of the MFA. The programme was designed in close collaboration with Ms. Linklater and reflects her ideas of what a twenty-first-century postgraduate course for actor-teachers should look like. It is, in part, a voice-centred actor-training, rooted in Linklater’s approach to voice as fundamental to a whole system.

Acknowledging the changing worlds of the industry and traditional actor training, this course is designed for those who wish to develop their skills further. In a practical sense, the course provides graduates with both needed skills and necessary credentials for future employment. The training will enable graduates to enter new creative roles with confidence, ethical preparation and authority.

Please note: Course content is regularly reviewed to make it relevant and current. Course modules are, therefore, subject to change