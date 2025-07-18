ao link
News
Reviews
More
Jobs
Suppliers
Tickets
Training
Events
Awards
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

Voice (with Linklater Teaching Designation) MFA

Full Time
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

A deep dive into the Linklater Voice method is the foundation of the MFA. The programme was designed in close collaboration with Ms. Linklater and reflects her ideas of what a twenty-first-century postgraduate course for actor-teachers should look like. It is, in part, a voice-centred actor-training, rooted in Linklater’s approach to voice as fundamental to a whole system.

Acknowledging the changing worlds of the industry and traditional actor training, this course is designed for those who wish to develop their skills further. In a practical sense, the course provides graduates with both needed skills and necessary credentials for future employment. The training will enable graduates to enter new creative roles with confidence, ethical preparation and authority.

Please note: Course content is regularly reviewed to make it relevant and current. Course modules are, therefore, subject to change

Linklater
Full Time1-2 YearsContemporary TheatreDegreeLondonMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsPhysical TheatreTheatre Arts

Course Provider

Rose Bruford College

Rose Bruford College

South East
Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance is London’s International Drama School. Students from over 40 different countries study on a range of vocational and professional degree courses, producing over 75 separate productions a year.
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube