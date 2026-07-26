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Six-Week Scene Study Workshop in London with Director and Acting Teacher Di Trevis in London

Part Time
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Director and acting teacher Di Trevis will be running a six-week scene study workshop in LONDON from Sunday 6 September to Sunday 11 October.

Applicants should either be recommended by someone who has previously worked with Di or be able to provide a reference from a reputable director, acting teacher or theatre practitioner. 

For further information, to apply or to be kept informed about future workshops, please email adgbarlow@gmail.com

DIRECTOR/ACTING TEACHER: Di Trevis - ORGANIZER London: Adam Barlow

Co Host: Schott Acting Studio

 

Six-Week Scene Study Workshop in London with Director and Acting Teacher Di Trevis in London
Part Time1-11 MonthsactingPerforming ArtsUnspecified

Course Provider

Schott Acting Studio

Schott Acting Studio

Overseas
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