Six-Week Scene Study Workshop in London with Director and Acting Teacher Di Trevis in London

Director and acting teacher Di Trevis will be running a six-week scene study workshop in LONDON from Sunday 6 September to Sunday 11 October.

Applicants should either be recommended by someone who has previously worked with Di or be able to provide a reference from a reputable director, acting teacher or theatre practitioner.

For further information, to apply or to be kept informed about future workshops, please email adgbarlow@gmail.com

DIRECTOR/ACTING TEACHER: Di Trevis - ORGANIZER London: Adam Barlow

Co Host: Schott Acting Studio