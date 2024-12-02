Shakespeare Workshop with DI TREVIS

Actors are often overwhelmed by complex text. This workshop will dispel those fears and give you simple practical exercises which render the text more and more understandable and actable. We will examine the verse form, the move from prose to poetry, the complex building bricks of the great speeches with practice of the rhetorical devices which Shakespeare inherited and then brilliantly developed. We will look at an Elizabethan dance to find clues to the physical life of the characters and by the end of the workshop I would hope you would feel ready to perform a monologue in English and or German.

In her workshops, Trevis has been training actors and directors from all over the world. Her teaching career encompasses a wide geographical range, from the UK to Cuba, with notable students like Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, and Rupert Everett.

Venue: In-Person Berlin, Schott Acting Studio

Dates: December 7th to 10th, 2026! - Advanced Beginners - Intermediate

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Europe-Berlin Time

Limited to 12 active participants





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