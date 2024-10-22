Part-time Acting Foundation

We enable creatives to develop new skills, explore techniques and grow in confidence through acting.

This accelerated, rewarding course will give you a solid grounding in actor training through a combination of practical classes and rehearsal projects.

You'll discover new skills and acting techniques, implement a robust rehearsal practice and expand your artistry.

Working in a supportive and equitable environment with creative collaboration at its heart, you will develop the skills and confidence to pursue a career in acting, or enrich your practice in other creative areas.

This course requires experience and is designed to engage participants who may have studied drama, engaged in amateur dramatics or participated in acting training previously, but have not had opportunity to immerse themselves in longer-term practical, vocational training.

This course is taught part-time, over six months at RADA.