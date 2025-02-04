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MA Professional Performance (Musical Theatre)

Full Time
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Train at the highest level in this intensive master’s course. Enhance your technique, follow your passion, and devote yourself to your art. MA Professional Performance (Musical Theatre) is built for emerging performers looking to refine their craft through immersive, vocational training at our dedicated Essex Campus.

This course prepares you to become a triple-threat performer. You’ll receive rigorous training in singing, acting, and dance, delivered by our team of professional choreographers, musical directors, and acting coaches.

With expert mentorship from industry professionals – including exclusive agent panels – regular masterclasses with performers and industry leaders will give you genuine insider knowledge and career guidance. You’ll graduate as a flexible, adaptable performer, with a minimum of 25 contact hours per week and outstanding facilities supporting you every step of the way.

View course details
Full Time1-2 YearsactingDanceDegreeMusical TheatrePerforming ArtsPost GradSouth East

Course Provider

Performers College

Performers College

South East
At Performers College, we offer high-quality degree level performing arts training that celebrates the individual. We believe in discipline while encouraging the wildness of imagination.
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