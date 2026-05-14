Train at the highest level in this intensive master’s course. Enhance your technique, follow your passion, and devote yourself to your art. MA Professional Performance (Dance) is built for emerging performers looking to refine their craft through immersive, vocational training at Northern Ballet School at our dedicated Manchester Campus.

Under the guidance of our expert lecturers, you’ll train across a range of disciplines, including ballet, jazz, tap, commercial, and contemporary. For your Final Project, you can choose to specialise in a specific genre of dance.

With expert mentorship from industry professionals – including exclusive agent panels – you’ll keep up to date with current industry trends and build important connections through workshops with professional choreographers. Through numerous live and recorded performances, you’ll develop a distinct personal style, with a minimum of 25 contact hours per week and outstanding facilities to support you throughout.