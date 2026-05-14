Train at the highest level in this intensive master’s course. Enhance your technique, follow your passion, and devote yourself to your art. MA Professional Performance (Acting) is built for emerging performers looking to refine their craft through immersive, vocational training at our dedicated Birmingham Campus.

Develop your technique and individual artistry with in-depth training in acting for theatre, film, TV, and recorded media. You’ll put what you’ve learnt into practice by performing in short films, radio drama, community theatre, and contemporary and classical plays.

With expert mentorship from industry professionals – including exclusive agent panels – you’ll also benefit from masterclasses and workshops in specialist areas like mask work, puppetry, TV presenting, and stage combat. You’ll graduate with the flexibility to take on a wide range of acting roles, a minimum of 25 contact hours per week behind you, and a career-defining showcase: a red-carpet screening of short films, plus a fully produced play.