MA Choreography

Working in spectacular performance spaces with mentorship from leading choreographers, you’ll master technical choreography skills whilst developing genre awareness and exploring digital tools and contemporary performance techniques. The programme emphasises cross-disciplinary collaboration to enhance artistic innovation, bringing together dancers, musicians, visual artists, and technologists to create groundbreaking work.

Throughout the course, you’ll present your choreographic works to public, private, and industry audiences, building your professional portfolio whilst receiving invaluable feedback from established professionals. The course brings the industry directly to you through networking opportunities, agent meetings, and tailored career advice sessions. You’ll create a professional showreel and develop the business acumen essential for today’s dance industry.

Available in Essex.

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