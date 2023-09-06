International Acting Practices (with Placement) BA (Hons)

This course is now available through UCAS Clearing. Search for Rose Bruford College and enter course code W422

The world of theatre and performance is constantly evolving, shaped by new generations of artists. Step into the international spotlight and be part of this creative evolution by training as a performer and theatre-maker.

Develop your unique artistic voice and take charge of your career as you refine your skills and expand your knowledge as a performer, director, facilitator, teacher, and producer. You’ll also have the opportunity to spend part of your studies or training on a placement in the UK or abroad.

This course is subject to validation, the course content may change over the year.