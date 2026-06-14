FIVE-DAY BRECHT WORKSHOP WITH DAVID BARNETT

Venue: In-Person Berlin, Schott Acting Studio

Date: 5 Days – September 2nd to 6th, 2026!

Time: 10:00 am bis 5:00 pm CET

Limited to 16 participants



We designed this workshop for actors on a professional track intermediate/experienced, directors and experienced drama students

On the first days, participants work their way through Brecht’s ideas for a politicized theatre not by speculating on his theories, but by enacting and reflecting on them. Partly through exercises, but mostly through work on scenes and extracts taken from well-known plays, participants engage with a different way of rehearsing dramatic material that actively seeks to expose the power relations inherent in every human interaction.

The workshops as a whole serve to sensitize participants to social issues that sometimes go under the radar. They will become familiar with a detailed and deliberate approach to performance, staging social interactions as a form of choreography. Brechtian theatre intervenes in the dramatic text and changes it fundamentally.

Over the course of the workshop, Barnett equips the participants with a repeatable method and specific ways of looking at the particular problems raised by dramatic extracts.



For further information please send us an email: info@schott-acting-studio.de (Please add our addresses info@schott-acting-studio.de and kontakt@schott-acting-studio.de to your email safe senders list, address book or contact list to prevent future messages from going to spam.)