Creative Lighting Control BA (Hons)

This course is now available through UCAS Clearing. Search for Rose Bruford College and enter course code WG46 to apply.

This course was created in response to industry demand for specialists. It will develop you as a creative, technically adept person who can make imaginative use of technology and bring a designers vision into reality.

You will learn about lighting and video programming/design, show control and interactive technologies, networked systems and stage electrics, projection systems and digital visual content, 3D visualisation, computer-aided design and technical management. And by working closely with industry partners who teach specialist skills and provide placements, you learn the current professional practice.