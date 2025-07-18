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Creative Lighting Control BA (Hons)

Full Time
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This course is now available through UCAS Clearing. Search for Rose Bruford College and enter course code WG46 to apply.

This course was created in response to industry demand for specialists. It will develop you as a creative, technically adept person who can make imaginative use of technology and bring a designers vision into reality.

You will learn about lighting and video programming/design, show control and interactive technologies, networked systems and stage electrics, projection systems and digital visual content, 3D visualisation, computer-aided design and technical management. And by working closely with industry partners who teach specialist skills and provide placements, you learn the current professional practice.

Creative Lighting Control
Full Time3 or More YearsDegreeLondonPerforming ArtsPhysical TheatreStage SchoolsTechnical / Stage ManagementTelevision Film & Radio Performance

Course Provider

Rose Bruford College

Rose Bruford College

South East
Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance is London’s International Drama School. Students from over 40 different countries study on a range of vocational and professional degree courses, producing over 75 separate productions a year.
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