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Classical Actor's Workout: online

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A professional acting workshop designed to flex your classical muscles, deepen your connection to Shakespeare’s text and grow through collaborative scene study.

Each week you will work with fellow actors to develop a more robust rehearsal technique and keep your performance practice feeling fresh. Classes utilise a framework of methods practised by Stanislavski, Hagen and Meisner alongside key classical techniques, through in-depth work on scenes from a range of texts. Each class culminates in sharing and workshopping the scenes you have prepared.

This is an online course, enabling you to participate from anywhere in the world.

What will I learn on this course?

  • Develop your rehearsal technique and professional practice
  • Collaborate with a community of actors
  • Strengthen classical performance skills.
Apply Now
Short1-11 MonthsactingClassical Acting

Course Provider

Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)

Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)

London
We pride ourselves on the exceptional standard of our facilities, teaching and productions, and the personalisation of our training tailored to the needs of each student.
The Stage
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