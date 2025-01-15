BUTOH: Release & Stay Open with Vangeline from NYC

In this workshop, Vangeline teaches participants to explore the link between receptivity and Butoh, as well as receptivity’s impact on the nervous system. This work focuses on relaxation techniques and the parasympathetic nervous system, supported by the technique of Noguchi Taiso. Noguchi Taiso or Noguchi gymnastics is the foundation of Butoh. Professor Noguchi developed this release technique between the 1950s and 1970s in Japan, in search of a method “devoid of ego or violence”.

What can we allow to blossom when we deeply release tension, and when we enter into a harmonious dialogue with gravity?

Because Butoh is not about “showing” it is also not about judging what we’ve been shown. Together in movement led by acclaimed Butoh performer Vangeline, participants will experience an opportunity for a great opening.

„I want to say thanks for the butoh class. This class has impacted me a lot as an artist and as a person. Also like to share what I have just won the Brazilian Press Awards this year, and I’m happy with the growth of my work, and feel how much the Butoh has encouraged me and made my life so much better.“– Alana Rosa, winner, Best Actress 2015, Brazilian Press Award

„Having trained with Vangeline for two years and working with here on my own solo work has been a catalyst for my growth as an artist and in the butoh form. Her technique is so inviting to artist of all levels of butoh exposure. In her sessions there is a true space of limitless possibilites. Going to the deep places that my work required to explore. Most importantly Vangeline offers what most instructors take a lifetime to develop, the ability to take you on a massive journey. A journey that moves you through space, emotional dimensions and your unlocked truths.“ – Raquel Almazan, Writer/Actress/Performer

„I feel that Vangeline’s work and the high artistic standards that she upholds complement the Meisner acting, movement, voice and masks techniques that I have studied at William Esper. I would highly recommend her classes to any actors wishing to uncover, explore and express sides of themselves and their humanity creatively in a safe and stimulating environment. Her gentleness, love for people and Butoh, made this an extremely inspiring and safe environment in which to explore, break free and create without the pressure of performance. She is one of the most passionate, generous, gentle and gifted artist and person that I know.“ – Irena Grgona, Actress

Berlin, Schott Acting Studio

Date (In-Person): 5 Days – October 12th to 16th, 2026



