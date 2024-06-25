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BA Filmmaking

Full Time
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The programme looks to prepare students to access a broad range of employment opportunities within the creative industries, with a particular focus on film production. 

Individual modules aim to introduce students to the key competencies needed for a range of different roles all of which feed into the collaborative art of filmmaking with an opportunity through the progressive production and industry placement modules to focus on a particular area of interest or expertise. 

The new BA Filmmaking programme combines a range of modules from the BA Creative Production,  BA Film Studies and BA Acting to create a new, holistic and highly practical offering that builds upon decades of popular and successful film production taught at St Mary’s. 

We encourage collaboration between the three programmes of BA Creative Productions and BA Acting, offering students the opportunity to develop working relationships with those studying other aspects of the creative industries.

This connection will help students form creative contacts that they can take out into the professional industry and build a creative community within St Mary’s.

Find out more on the website:

View Course Details
Full Time3 or More YearsactingArts ManagementBackstagedesignDirectingSound & LightingTechnical / Stage ManagementTelevision Film & Radio PerformanceWriting

Course Provider

St Mary’s University Twickenham

St Mary’s University Twickenham

London
The School of Liberal and Creative Arts at St Mary’s University is a vibrant and diverse community offering vocational training for actors, filmmakers and theatre practitioners.
The Stage
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