Auditioning and Self-Tape Masterclass with Eric Reis from NYC

Eric’s classes are tailored for the seasoned professional looking to sharpen their skill set and the trained actor transitioning into film & television. They’re designed to address the paradox that puzzles actors of every level of experience: namely, that being a good actor doesn’t itself lead to being an employed actor, or to landing better roles.

The root of the problem is that most acting training emphasizes the actor’s ability to take the words on the page and transform them into a character with a rich and deep emotional life. All of which is extremely important. But without a clear understanding of how the camera works and the specific requirements of working in front of it, ultimately ineffective.

That’s because a film is a sequence of images that tells a story, and in order to tell that story, the actor must put emphasis on the objectivity of events, not the subjectivity of feelings. To bridge that gap, Eric’s classes focus on decoding scripts for film and television and how to best craft them in front of the camera.

Venue: Berlin Schott Acting Studio



Dates 1: JUNE 19/20 (Fri/Sat) MODULE I (1 pm to 9 pm)

Dates 2: Nov 27/28 (Fri/Sat) MODULE I (1 pm to 9 pm)

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Auditioning and Self-Tape Masterclass

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