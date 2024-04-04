Acting Intensive – Foundation Course

We create a basis for your further work as an actor. Stanislawski and various English and American developments of his methods of Uta Hagen, Stella Adler, Lee Strasberg offer you a framework to learn the most important aspects of the art of acting. Improvisations, exercises and scene work that will stimulate your imagination and ability to transform, in order to act convincingly in front of the camera or on the stage.

The foundation course is suitable for:

Beginners (minimum age 16 years) & Newcomers

Young talents, who like to refresh their skills of basic acting principles

Directors and writers

As preparatory training for drama school auditions



“I highly recommend this class to anyone who wants to learn more about acting in a comfortable space and pace! Matthias is a wonderful gentle teacher who never pushes boundaries and makes you comfortable in stepping out of your comfort zone. I’ve honestly never had more fun during any class, and have never made a better set of friends than I have during the foundation courses. Whether you want to be an actor, go to drama school, or simply just want to explore acting, this class is a perfect choice for you. You can use the activities, theories, and lessons in everyday life and benefit from them dearly. I’m really glad I took part in this course and highly encourage others to take part!” – Kiana (June 2023)

“This course was incredible. Matthias is an amazing teacher, who always made me feel so comfortable and free to express a range of emotions. By far exceeded my expectations. As soon as the foundation intensive ended, I was already thinking about what course I could do next! Matthias had me hooked, and I walked away inspired and eager to learn more. Would thoroughly recommend!!” – Georgia (from Australia/August 2023)

Venue: Berlin

Dates Foundation Intensive I: May 23th to 26th; 2026

Times: 10 am – 5 pm

Limited to 12 participants

Find out more on the website:

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