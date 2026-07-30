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Alan Cumming

“When I first started at Pitlochry, I think I scared some people a bit”
The Stage InterviewJul 30, 2026
Alan Cumming. Photo: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
Alan Cumming. Photo: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
Alan Cumming’s desire to lead Pitlochry Festival Theatre took some by surprise. He tells Fergus Morgan about his ambitions for the venue and the benefits of a having hefty contacts book

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