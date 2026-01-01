The Stage Debut Awards
In association with
Celebrating the emerging theatre stars of tomorrow
The Stage Debut Awards, in association with Netflix, are back for 2026. Join us as we celebrate another extraordinary year of emerging actors and theatremakers at a glittering ceremony on Sunday, September 27 2026, at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.
The Debuts are a year-round movement championing the next generation of talent. We recognise the performers and creatives whose artistry mark the beginning of remarkable careers on stage. Previous winners include Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler, award winning Red Pitch writer Tyrell Williams, BAFTA-winning star Jodie Comer, television star Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE and Olivier award-winner Monique Touko.
Each year, our shortlist recognises the industry’s most exciting new names across performance, writing, directing and design.
Being part of The Stage Debut Awards means championing new diverse voices. To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, get in touch with Sarah DuMay at sarah.dumay@thestage.co.uk.
Awards Step
Categories
Enter the Debuts
We want to hear about your fabulous talent! Or anyone else you have worked with or whose work you admire, as long as they are making their debut between 18th July 2025 and 9th July 2026 in a production reviewed by The Stage.
Submissions only need to be entered once per category to be considered. Every submission, regardless of the amount of entries it has, is assessed equally and fairly by the judging panel.
Be part of the Debuts
Being part of The Stage Debut Awards means championing new diverse voices. From sponsorship of a specific category to a supportive role for the awards as a whole, our sponsors gain vital exposure for their business and help support home-grown, emerging talent.
If you're interested in supporting the Debuts, contact sarah.dumay@thestage.co.uk
Timeline
Submissions open
Submissions close
Shortlist announced
And Best West End Debut voting opens
Ceremony date
Look forward to seeing you there!
[Winning a Debut Award has] definitely increased my visibility in the theatre world. After four years of acting, London Tide was my second theatre audition. Since The Stage Debut Awards, that number has gone way up.
Winner of Best Performer in a Play
I think these opportunities are really important for emerging artists to be seen. So new plays... are really important, and it will be new writers who bring that fresh perspective.
Joint winner of Best Writer