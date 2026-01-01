The Stage Debut Awards, in association with Netflix, are back for 2026. Join us as we celebrate another extraordinary year of emerging actors and theatremakers at a glittering ceremony on Sunday, September 27 2026, at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

The Debuts are a year-round movement championing the next generation of talent. We recognise the performers and creatives whose artistry mark the beginning of remarkable careers on stage. Previous winners include Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler, award winning Red Pitch writer Tyrell Williams, BAFTA-winning star Jodie Comer, television star Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE and Olivier award-winner Monique Touko.

Each year, our shortlist recognises the industry’s most exciting new names across performance, writing, directing and design.

Being part of The Stage Debut Awards means championing new diverse voices. To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, get in touch with Sarah DuMay at sarah.dumay@thestage.co.uk.

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