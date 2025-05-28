Jeevan Braich and the cast of Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park, London. Photo: Pamela Raith

Jeevan Braich and the cast of Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park, London. Photo: Pamela Raith

First professional appearance in a named role in a musical staged between July 18, 2024 and July 17, 2025 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage.

(Previous appearances in ensemble roles or as an understudy do not disqualify you from consideration).

Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.