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The Stage Debut Awards
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Media

Best Performer in a Musical

Jeevan Braich and the cast of Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park, London. Photo: Pamela Raith
Jeevan Braich and the cast of Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park, London. Photo: Pamela Raith

First professional appearance in a named role in a musical staged between July 18, 2024 and July 17, 2025 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage.

(Previous appearances in ensemble roles or as an understudy do not disqualify you from consideration).

Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.

Best Performer in a Musical Winner

Leesa Tulley in Why Am I So Single?
Leesa Tulley in Why Am I So Single?

Leesa Tulley

Why Am I So Single?

Garrick Theatre, London

Originating her first professional role in the West End premiere of Why Am I So Single?, Tulley impressed as Nancy with an exquisite voice and vast vocal range.

Agent: 33 Entertainment Group

Training: Emil Dale Academy 

2025 Best Performer in a Musical Shortlist

Megan Ellis
Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Muriel’s Wedding the Musical

Curve, Leicester

Ellis’ winning stage presence and stonkingly good voice impressed in the stage adaptation of the hit film.

Agent: Anthony Paul Associates

Training: Birmingham School of Acting

Dora Gee
Dora Gee

Dora Gee

The Mad Ones

The Other Palace, London

Delivered powerhouse vocals and likeability as Samantha in the UK debut of Kerrigan and Lowdermilk’s musical.

Agent: Avenue Agents

Training: The Musical Theatre Academy

Eve Shanu-Wilson
Eve Shanu-Wilson

Eve Shanu-Wilson

The Phantom of the Opera

His Majesty’s Theatre, London

Made a stunning professional debut as Christine in the long-running West End production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Agent: Collective Agents

Training: Guildford School of Acting

Leesa Tulley
Leesa Tulley

Leesa Tulley

Why Am I So Single?

Garrick Theatre, London

Originating her first professional role in the West End premiere of Why Am I So Single?, Tulley impressed as Nancy with an exquisite voice and vast vocal range.

Agent: 33 Entertainment Group

Training: Emil Dale Academy 

Last Year's Winners

Jeevan Braich

Starlight Express

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Grace Hodgett Young

Sunset Boulevard

Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Previous Winners

  • Jessica Lee for ’Miss Saigon’ at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
  • Elijah Ferreira for ’Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at Leeds Playhouse
  • Shan Ako for ’Les Misérables’ at the Sondheim Theatre, London
  • Sam Tutty for ’Dear Evan Hansen’ at the Noël Coward Theatre, London
  • Danielle Fiamanya for The Color Purple at Curve, Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome
  • Adam Hugill for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
  • Amara Okereke for Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre, London
  • Louis Gaunt for Oklahoma! at Grange Park Opera, West Horsley
  • Miriam-Teak Lee for On the Town at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London
  • Samuel Thomas for Allegro at Southwark Playhouse, London
The Stage Debut Awards

The Stage Debut Awards

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