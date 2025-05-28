Shortlist and winner for the Best Performer in a Musical category. Sponsored by Michael Harrison Entertainment
First professional appearance in a named role in a musical staged between July 18, 2024 and July 17, 2025 in the UK and reviewed by The Stage.
(Previous appearances in ensemble roles or as an understudy do not disqualify you from consideration).
Nominees must be over 16 years old or over.
Garrick Theatre, London
Originating her first professional role in the West End premiere of Why Am I So Single?, Tulley impressed as Nancy with an exquisite voice and vast vocal range.
Agent: 33 Entertainment Group
Training: Emil Dale Academy
Curve, Leicester
Ellis’ winning stage presence and stonkingly good voice impressed in the stage adaptation of the hit film.
Agent: Anthony Paul Associates
Training: Birmingham School of Acting
The Other Palace, London
Delivered powerhouse vocals and likeability as Samantha in the UK debut of Kerrigan and Lowdermilk’s musical.
Agent: Avenue Agents
Training: The Musical Theatre Academy
His Majesty’s Theatre, London
Made a stunning professional debut as Christine in the long-running West End production of The Phantom of the Opera.
Agent: Collective Agents
Training: Guildford School of Acting
Garrick Theatre, London
Originating her first professional role in the West End premiere of Why Am I So Single?, Tulley impressed as Nancy with an exquisite voice and vast vocal range.
Agent: 33 Entertainment Group
Training: Emil Dale Academy
Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
Crucible Theatre, Sheffield