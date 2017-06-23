Terms and conditions
The Stage Media Company Limited welcomes you to The Stage website (www.thestage.co.uk) which we refer to as the “Site” within the rest of this document.
These Terms of Use, together with the Site’s Privacy Policy and any specific terms, guidelines and instructions we may give you constitute the agreement between us and you (which we will refer to as the “Agreement”).
The Agreement governs your use of this Site and the provision of the paid-for subscription products and services offered through this Site as well as the provision of non-subscription products and services where available (all of which we will refer to as the “Products”) and constitutes the entire understanding between us and you in respect of the Products. This Agreement shall apply to your use of the Products only. Your use of the other parts of the Site will remain subject to the general The Stage Online terms and conditions.
The Products to be offered on this Site include:
- Digital Editions
- Online Archives
These Terms of Use are applicable from February 29, 2008 and may be amended from time to time and the new Terms of Use will then apply to any future orders by you. Details of amendments will be posted in section 12.
The Site and the Products are subject to the laws, regulations, customs and conventions relevant to publishing and advertising in the United Kingdom.
- Registering and Ordering
To purchase and access the Products from this Site you must be over eighteen years of age, have an active and up-to-date registration on the Site and have a compatible computer.
There will be no contract of any kind between you and us unless and until we, or our secure online payment service provider, email or text message you with the welcome message. At any point up until then, we may cancel your order or subscription entirely or decline to supply a particular Product to you and/or to grant you access to a particular Product.
- Prices
The prices payable for the Products that you order are clearly set out on each individual service. If we have incorrectly priced a particular Product, we will not be bound to supply that Product to you at the stated price and we reserve our right to charge you the correct price for that Product or to subsequently charge you the difference between the incorrect and the correct price. If we do this, you have the right to cancel your order for the Product in question in accordance with section 5 below and receive a refund for that Product.All prices are expressed as inclusive of any VAT where applicable unless otherwise stated. Please note that your internet service provider and/or telephone service provider may also charge you for time spent accessing the Site at their standard charges.We may alter prices for the Products from time to time. If we do this, we will let you know before renewal of your subscription.If we give you a free trial for a Product which is payable under a subscription, you will be charged for your subscription with effect from the expiry date of that free trial period.Any price discounts will take effect at the time you place your order for a particular Product and cannot be changed during the term of your subscription.
- Delivery and Access
Delivery will be made either to the email address given to you upon registration, or by granting you online access to the Product or by some other form of electronic communication in accordance with your order.We aim to deliver Products and/or process your subscription promptly but we do not promise that delivery or access will happen immediately nor are we liable for any problems, delays or losses in respect of delivery or access arising out of any cause beyond our control.Without limitation, we shall not be responsible for any problem you may experience with the Products due to the act or fault of any telecoms provider, internet service provider and/or technology supplier; systems maintenance (we shall try to keep this to a minimum and outside of peak hours, wherever reasonably possible); any incompatibility or technical fault in respect of your computer hardware software and/or systems; your registration details are inaccurate or out-of-date; your email in-box is full; you are not following any instructions we give you for using the Site or accessing the Products; or any other circumstance where we send you or grant you access to a particular Product but you are unable to receive it through no fault of our own.If for any reason we are unable to supply a particular Product, we will endeavour to inform you as soon as possible. We reserve the right to permanently withdraw any Products, in which event you will be entitled to a refund of any fees already paid by you to the extent that the fees relate to use of the Products following the withdrawal date.
- Your email and password
Your email address and password are personal to you and may not be used by anyone else to access The Stage Online. You will not do anything which would assist anyone who is not a registered user to gain access to any registration area of The Stage Online, nor will you assist anyone who is not a subscriber to gain access to subscription products. If you believe that someone may be using your email address and password fraudulently you should notify The Stage Online by emailing webmaster@thestage.co.uk.
- Subscription Periods, Cancellations and Refunds
The date of the welcome message will be the first day of your subscription for that particular Product, unless you are entitled to a free trial of the Product in which case your paid subscription period will begin at the end of the trial period. Subscriptions have a period of one year, one quarter or one month from the welcome message (or end of free trial, if appropriate), unless we expressly state otherwise. Because we make arrangements for the provision of the Products on receipt of your order, your only right of cancellation (other than in respect of a free trial) is as set out below. A subscription ordered online and paid by Direct Debit (DD) or Continuous Credit Card (CCC) will renew automatically unless we or you cancel it. You may cancel your subscription to prevent automatic renewal but you must do so before automatic renewal has taken place in order to avoid being billed for the continued subscription. You may cancel your subscription at any time by sending us an email to subscriptions@thestage.co.uk. We will use our reasonable endeavours to process your cancellation request by the end of the next business day. In order to be refunded, notice of cancellation must be made within 4 weeks of payment being taken for any subscription with a term of 3 months or longer. For the avoidance of doubt, no refunds will be issued for any subscriptions with a time period of less than three months. We will use our reasonable endeavours to process your cancellation request by the end of the next business day. Please allow up to 72 hours for us to cancel your subscription. Note that time [limited] passes to The Stage Archive are one-off purchases and are not normally subject to cancellation or refund. If, in our reasonable opinion, you are in breach of any term of this Agreement, we may cancel this Agreement with you and reserve our rights not to pay you a refund. These provisions do not affect your other statutory rights.
- Payment
You are responsible for the payment of all fees associated with the use of any Product using your email address and password. Fees are payable in British Pounds Sterling, and in advance. The fees are payable for defined periods for subscription products. You must provide us with complete and accurate payment information. You can either pay by credit or debit card for non-subscription Products. All online payments will be handled by Protx secure online payment service providers. Your credit/debit card details will be encrypted to minimise the possibility of unauthorised access or disclosure.If we do not receive payment authorisation or any authorisation is subsequently cancelled we may immediately terminate or suspend provision of the Product in question or all of the Products.If you are authorised to access the Products through a corporate subscription, some or all of these payment terms may not apply to you. Please contact your employer for details.
- Disclaimer of liability
We will use reasonable skill and care in making the Products available to you. Otherwise, to the extent permitted by law, the Products are provided by us without any warranties or guarantees. In particular, we do not warrant that the Site or any of its contents is virus free. You must take your own precautions in this respect as we accept no responsibility for any infection by virus or other contamination or by anything that has destructive properties. Although we will do our best to provide constant, uninterrupted access to the Products on the Site, we do not guarantee this. We accept no responsibility or liability for any interruption or delay.You can access other sites via links from Site. These sites are not under our control and we cannot accept responsibility in any way for any of their contents.To the full extent allowed by applicable law, you agree that we will not be liable to you for any consequential or incidental damages (including but not limited to loss of revenue, loss of profits, loss of anticipated savings, wasted expenditure, loss of privacy and loss of data) or any other indirect, special or punitive damages whatsoever that arise out of or are related to the Site or the Products.We will use reasonable endeavours to promptly remedy any faults in the Products of which we are aware. If we are found to be liable to you, our liability (whether arising in negligence or otherwise) will not under any circumstances exceed an amount equal to the sums paid or payable by you in respect of the Product to which such liability relates. Nothing in these terms of use shall exclude our liability for personal injury or death caused by negligence.
- Data protection
All information received by us from your registration and/or your use of the Site and/or your purchase of the Products will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Use.We respect the personal information provided by you. We will only transfer this information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and as may be required to provide the Products to you.
By using our service you consent to us (i) allowing carefully selected third party partners to place a cookie on your browser and (ii) providing a de-identified non-human readable version of your email address for such third party partners to use for matching to other data about you to improve the relevance of online advertising and content personalisation. Please click here for more details or to opt out.
- Use of Material
For the purposes of this Agreement, we may provide you with material including, without limitation, text, video, graphics and sound material, published on the Site, contained in, linked to or from any Product (“Material”).You may download and print extracts from the Material and make copies of these for your own personal and non-commercial use only. You are not allowed to download or print the Material, or extracts from it, in a systematic or regular manner or otherwise so as to create a database in electronic or paper form comprising all or part of the Material.You will acquire no rights to the Material, in whatever form, format or arrangement, unless we expressly grant such rights to you. You will not edit, adapt or amend the Material in any way. You will not attempt to circumvent any copy-protection software relating to the Materials, the Site and the Products.You will not reproduce any part of the Site or the Material or transmit it to or store it in any other website or disseminate any part of the Material in any other form, unless we have given you clear written consent for you to do so.
- Advertising and Linking
The Site and/or the Products may contain advertising material and/or promotions of third parties and links to the websites of third parties (“Advertising”). Such third parties are solely responsible for the content of such Advertising and for the information, products and services on their websites. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we accept no responsibility for the Advertising, information, products or services of third parties, including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy.Some Advertising may not be relevant to you. You may not be eligible for some competitions, special offers, products or promotions. Some Advertising may be governed by special terms and where this is the case, you are advised to read these carefully as such special terms will take precedence over any conflicting terms in this Agreement.If you have any complaint, question or request relating to advertising material (including if you want to advertise on the Site/in any Product) please contact us by email to simon@thestage.co.uk.
- Law and Jurisdiction
The Products, the Site, and the terms of this Agreement are governed by English law and you agree to submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts.
- Amendments
Any changes to this Agreement shall bind you from the time that we give you notice of them. You may terminate your subscription for any Product affected by any change providing that you do this promptly.The Site is owned and operated by The Stage Media Company Limited, a company registered in England and Wales whose Registered office is at 47 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3XT