Terms and conditions

The Stage Media Company Limited welcomes you to The Stage website (www.thestage.co.uk) which we refer to as the “Site” within the rest of this document.

These Terms of Use, together with the Site’s Privacy Policy and any specific terms, guidelines and instructions we may give you constitute the agreement between us and you (which we will refer to as the “Agreement”).

The Agreement governs your use of this Site and the provision of the paid-for subscription products and services offered through this Site as well as the provision of non-subscription products and services where available (all of which we will refer to as the “Products”) and constitutes the entire understanding between us and you in respect of the Products. This Agreement shall apply to your use of the Products only. Your use of the other parts of the Site will remain subject to the general The Stage Online terms and conditions.

The Products to be offered on this Site include:

Digital Editions

Online Archives

These Terms of Use are applicable from February 29, 2008 and may be amended from time to time and the new Terms of Use will then apply to any future orders by you. Details of amendments will be posted in section 12.

The Site and the Products are subject to the laws, regulations, customs and conventions relevant to publishing and advertising in the United Kingdom.