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Sustainable Stages

A new channel focusing on how the industry is negotiating the complex demands of environmental change.

Sustainable stages: what is the link between theatre and climate justice?

Sustainable stages: what is the link between theatre and climate justice?

by Amber Massie-Blomfield
In the latest instalment of her series exploring sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield considers the link between social justice and environmentalism and meets the theatremakers amplifying the voices of those worst hit by the climate crisis

Sustainable Stages is proudly supported by...

Rocket Storage Services

Rocket Storage Services

Rocket Storage Services offer a theatre scenery storage, disposal and recycling service, helping theatre companies realise their green book ambitions. Every set has a story, and Rocket ensure it ends responsibly.
Sustainable Stages: what is the future of international touring?

Sustainable Stages: what is the future of international touring?

by Amber Massie-Blomfield
In the fifth instalment of her series focused on sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield considers how touring models may evolve to mitigate – or entirely avoid – the environmental cost of transporting sets, equipment and people
Sustainable Stages: what makes a great climate play?

Sustainable Stages: what makes a great climate play?

by Amber Massie-Blomfield
In the fourth column as part of a series focused on sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield explores the shift away from browbeating climate narratives as writers seek to inspire solutions and hope rather than anxiety and guilt
Sustainable Stages: How theatre can inspire us to care about nature

Sustainable Stages: How theatre can inspire us to care about nature

by Amber Massie-Blomfield
In the third column as part of a series focused on sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield explores how theatre can reconnect us to nature as The Herds – a groundbreaking public-art project – approaches London
Sustainable Stages: What does net zero mean for theatres?

Sustainable Stages: What does net zero mean for theatres?

by Amber Massie-Blomfield
In the second column as part of a series focused on sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield explores what ‘net zero’ means for theatre and the steps venues across the country are taking to achieve this
Sustainable Stages: How can theatre respond to the planetary emergency?

Sustainable Stages: How can theatre respond to the planetary emergency?

by Amber Massie-Blomfield
As part of a new series of columns focusing on how the industry is negotiating the complex demands of environmental change, Amber Massie-Blomfield explores the work that theatre is undertaking in response to the climate crisis – both on and off stage

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