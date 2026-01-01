Sustainable Stages

In the latest instalment of her series exploring sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield considers the link between social justice and environmentalism and meets the theatremakers amplifying the voices of those worst hit by the climate crisis
Rocket Storage Services offer a theatre scenery storage, disposal and recycling service, helping theatre companies realise their green book ambitions. Every set has a story, and Rocket ensure it ends responsibly.
In the fifth instalment of her series focused on sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield considers how touring models may evolve to mitigate – or entirely avoid – the environmental cost of transporting sets, equipment and people
In the fourth column as part of a series focused on sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield explores the shift away from browbeating climate narratives as writers seek to inspire solutions and hope rather than anxiety and guilt
In the third column as part of a series focused on sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield explores how theatre can reconnect us to nature as The Herds – a groundbreaking public-art project – approaches London
In the second column as part of a series focused on sustainability in theatre, Amber Massie-Blomfield explores what ‘net zero’ means for theatre and the steps venues across the country are taking to achieve this
As part of a new series of columns focusing on how the industry is negotiating the complex demands of environmental change, Amber Massie-Blomfield explores the work that theatre is undertaking in response to the climate crisis – both on and off stage