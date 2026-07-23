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Trainspotting the Musical review

“Lapses into mawkishness and soapy tedium”
ReviewsJul 23, 202609:21 by Sam MarloweTheatre Royal Haymarket, London
Lewis Kidd in Trainspotting the Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket. London. Photo: Matt Crockett
Lewis Kidd in Trainspotting the Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket. London. Photo: Matt Crockett
Tame, meandering show robs Irvine Welsh’s 1990s cult classic of all its jagged wit

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Sam Marlowe

Sam Marlowe

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Sam Marlowe

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Reviews editor

Sam Marlowe is reviews editor for The Stage. She trained and worked as an actor before becoming a full-time arts writer with a special interest in theatre and performance. She has written extensively for the Times, as well as the Independent, the i paper, Time Out, Metro, theartsdesk.com and the Chicago Tribune

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