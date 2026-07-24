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The World is Full of Married Men review

“Engaging and unexpectedly thoughtful”
ReviewsJul 24, 202609:48 by Dave FargnoliYard Theatre, London
The company of The World is Full of Married Men at the Yard Theatre, London. Photo: Emmalisa Pauly
The company of The World is Full of Married Men at the Yard Theatre, London. Photo: Emmalisa Pauly
Newly rebuilt Yard Theatre hosts a cheeky adult puppet show that is equal parts silly, sexy, poignant and surreal

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