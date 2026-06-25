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The Truth review

“Neither funny nor incisive enough”
ReviewsJun 25, 202609:40 by Dave FargnoliApollo Theatre, London
Stephen Mangan and Janie Dee in The Truth at the Apollo Theatre, London. Photo: Johan Persson
Stephen Mangan and Janie Dee in The Truth at the Apollo Theatre, London. Photo: Johan Persson
Starry casting cannot carry this overly mannered comedy of infidelity and insincerity

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Dave is a playwright and critic. He was the winner of The Stage's Critic Search 2015

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