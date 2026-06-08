Mozart’s eternally popular comedy is the work chosen for this year’s Wild Arts summer opera tour. Between now and late September, it alternates with an evening of popular arias and songs at multiple venues from Essex to Cornwall, London to Lincolnshire. It’s a significant undertaking even on a purely logistical level; and the quality of entertainment is equally impressive.

Directing the production as her debut in that role is Danielle de Niese, one of today’s finest operatic sopranos, whose own performances combine musical and dramatic excellence, and who has clearly passed some of her skills on to a fine cast. This is not a full-scale Figaro: the chorus – whose role in the opera is minimal – has been dropped. Wild Arts’ founder and artistic director Orlando Jopling conducts an orchestra of 10 players – including himself at the keyboard – in his own clever arrangement of the score, skilful enough to disguise what has been left out. Individually and collectively, the instrumentalists make a highly positive impression, while Jopling’s spirited musical direction is a significant asset. He and De Niese also collaborate on a new English translation that makes a good case for opera in the audience’s language.

Visually, the staging is set in period, with elegant costumes by designer Laura Jane Stanfield, who is also responsible for a pragmatic touring set – a handful of boxes, a few chairs and a clutch of screens. Together, these suggest the four locations required and sit comfortably on a platform that can easily be transported.

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