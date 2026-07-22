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The Cherry Orchard review

“Star-dusted cast”
ReviewsJul 22, 202609:35 by Holly WilliamsSwan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon
Helen Hunt and Kenneth Branagh in The Cherry Orchard at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Johan Persson
Helen Hunt and Kenneth Branagh in The Cherry Orchard at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Johan Persson
Kenneth Branagh and Helen Hunt star in elegant, but underpowered Chekhov

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Holly Williams

Holly Williams

Journalist, author & critic

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Holly Williams

Holly Williams

Journalist, author & critic

Holly Williams is a freelance journalist, critic, editor and novelist. Formerly a staff writer at The Independent, she has written about and reviewed theatre for The Observer, The New York Times, The Telegraph, The FT, Time Out, The Stage, among many others. Her debut novel, What Time is Love?, was published in 2022. She lives in Sheffield. 

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