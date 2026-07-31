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Tao of Glass review

“Absolute one-off”
ReviewsJul 31, 202611:19 by David Benedict@sohoplace, London
Phelim McDermott in Tao of Glass at @sohoplace, London. Photo: Johan Persson
Phelim McDermott in Tao of Glass at @sohoplace, London. Photo: Johan Persson
Phelim McDermott’s unique theatrical love letter to the music of Philip Glass is playfully absorbing

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David Benedict

David Benedict

<p>David Benedict has been a daily columnist and theatre editor on the Independent and arts editor of the Observer. He is chief London critic of Variety, a regular guest on the BBC, and is currently writing the authorised biography of Stephen Sondheim. Read David's columns for The Stage every Wednesday.</p>

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More Reviews

Tao of Glass review

@sohoplace, London

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