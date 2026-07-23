Camille Saint-Saëns’ most popular opera derives from the famous narrative in the Book of Judges. It tells the story of Jewish hero Samson, initially defeated and humiliated, but in the end triumphing over his Philistine opponents by pulling down the temple in which he is a blinded, enslaved prisoner and they are pagan worshippers.

This famous story has been repeatedly explored, including in operas, oratorios and films. But with serious conflict in the Middle East ongoing, director Paul Carr’s staging is deliberately unspecific.

As Carr explains in a programme note, set designer Rufus Martin has come up with the image of a bombed-out church as a backdrop, exemplifying “the continuing and many conflicts in today’s world”.

Similarly, Libby Watson’s costumes range widely in terms of style, period and location – a reminder that on a globalised planet, the impact of conflicts extends everywhere. For the purposes of storytelling, though, the published synopsis and the original sung French text still refer to Israelite/Philistine strife.

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