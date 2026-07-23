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Samson et Dalila review

“Won Whi Choi has a truly heroic vocal quality”
ReviewsJul 23, 202611:01 by George HallCoade Theatre, Bryanston, Blandford Forum
Won Whi Choi and Mae Haydorn in Samson et Dalila at the Coade Theatre, Bryanston, Blandford Forum. Photo: Julian Guidera
Won Whi Choi and Mae Haydorn in Samson et Dalila at the Coade Theatre, Bryanston, Blandford Forum. Photo: Julian Guidera

Staging of Saint-Saëns’ most popular work strikes a topical political note

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Camille Saint-Saëns’ most popular opera derives from the famous narrative in the Book of Judges. It tells the story of Jewish hero Samson, initially defeated and humiliated, but in the end triumphing over his Philistine opponents by pulling down the temple in which he is a blinded, enslaved prisoner and they are pagan worshippers.

This famous story has been repeatedly explored, including in operas, oratorios and films. But with serious conflict in the Middle East ongoing, director Paul Carr’s staging is deliberately unspecific.

As Carr explains in a programme note, set designer Rufus Martin has come up with the image of a bombed-out church as a backdrop, exemplifying “the continuing and many conflicts in today’s world”.

Similarly, Libby Watson’s costumes range widely in terms of style, period and location – a reminder that on a globalised planet, the impact of conflicts extends everywhere. For the purposes of storytelling, though, the published synopsis and the original sung French text still refer to Israelite/Philistine strife.
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The company in Samson et Dalila at the Coade Theatre, Bryanston, Blandford Forum. Photo: Julian Guidera
The company in Samson et Dalila at the Coade Theatre, Bryanston, Blandford Forum. Photo: Julian Guidera

In terms of the opera itself, the central roles of the warrior and his lover/betrayer are convincingly realised. Tenor Won Whi Choi makes his UK debut with a company that has a reputation for international talent-spotting: his truly heroic vocal quality and fearless attack, combined with tonal sensitivity, offer everything required for Saint-Saëns’ in-depth portrayal of Samson.

Even more psychologically complex is Dalila, who leads her former lover to destruction. Mezzo-soprano Mae Heydorn has the tonal glamour and lower contralto register needed to address her character’s alluring vocal line with success.

As the High Priest of Dagon, obsessed with destroying the Jewish champion, Russo-British Alexey Gusev can draw on a strikingly resilient baritone with a solid core of metal at its centre, its dark strength finding a perfect match in his grandly villainous physicality.

Struck down by Samson at the end of the second scene, Philistine governor Abimélech is given purposive malice by baritone Jonathan Eyers. Bass Aidan Smith makes a finely voiced appearance as the Spiritual Elder who tries to warn Samson to follow God, not Dalila.

Alicia Frost’s choreography is memorably powerful in the famous Bacchanale, where an eight-strong group of what look like modern terrorists offer not (as is usual in this section) sensuality, but aggressive triumphalism. It’s a shame that Saint-Saëns’ middle section, with its luscious melody, is cut, and equally sad to lose an enchanting dance number in the first act.

The entire performance benefits immeasurably from the valiant singing and committed physical acting of the Dorset Opera Festival Chorus, while the Dorset Opera Festival Orchestra is precise and sure-footed under the confident baton of Jeremy Carnall.

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Production Details
Production nameSamson et Dalila
VenueCoade Theatre
LocationBryanston, Blandford Forum
Starts22/07/2026
Ends25/07/2026
Press night22/07/2026
Running time3hrs
ComposerCamille Saint-Saëns
LibrettistFerdinand Lemaire
DirectorPaul Carr
Assistant directorAlicia Frost
ConductorJeremy Carnall
ChoreographerAlicia Frost
Set designerRufus Martin
Costume designerLibby Watson
Lighting designerJames Smith
Casting directorRoderick Kennedy
Cast includesAidan Smith, Jamie Formoy, Alexey Gusev, Sam Weakley, Jules Malfait, Won Whi Choi, Mae Haydorn, Alex Hutton
Stage managerMillie McElhinney
Deputy stage managerValeria Bettini
Assistant stage managerFlorence Carruthers
ProducerDorset Opera Festival
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George Hall

George Hall

George Hall writes widely on opera and has contributed regularly to The Stage since 2000. He has also contributed to such publications as The New Penguin Opera Guide and the Oxford Companion to Music

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