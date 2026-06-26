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Phoenix Dance Theatre: Interplay review

“Company truly firing on all cylinders”
ReviewsJun 26, 202610:51 by Jamie BodySadler’s Wells East, London
The company in Suite Release, part of Phoenix Dance Theatre: Interplay at Sadler’s Wells East, London. Photo: Drew Forsyth
The company in Suite Release, part of Phoenix Dance Theatre: Interplay at Sadler’s Wells East, London. Photo: Drew Forsyth
Mixed bill delivers a conversation of rhythm, humour and connection

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Jamie Body

Jamie Body

Jamie Body is a performer turned presenter, journalist, and strategic consultant.


Having worked for The Stage, Newsweek, Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily and Dance Informa, and on the marketing of West End musicals and performing, Jamie shares his passion and knowledge of the sector on his podcast The Business of Show Business. 

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More Reviews

Cyrano de Bergerac review

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