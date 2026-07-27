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My Fair Lady review

“Hadley Fraser's manic Higgins is remarkable”
ReviewsJul 27, 202611:15 by Paul ValeChichester Festival Theatre
Keziah Ibe and Hadley Fraser in My Fair Lady at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Johan Persson
Keziah Ibe and Hadley Fraser in My Fair Lady at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Johan Persson
Hadley Fraser and impressive stage debutante Keziah Ibe star in a spirited revival of Lerner and Loewe’s musical classic, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh

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Paul Vale

Paul Vale

Paul has been writing for The Stage since 1998 as a critic and feature writer. He is also part of The Stage's Edinburgh Fringe review team.
@paulvale126

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