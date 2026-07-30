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Marianela – Timeless review

“Apt title for Nuñez's first curated evening of dance”
ReviewsJul 30, 202612:21 by Siobhan MurphyRoyal Opera House, London
Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko in Marianela – Timeless at Royal Opera House, London
Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko in Marianela – Timeless at Royal Opera House, London
Royal Ballet principal Marianela Nuñez presents a sumptuous love letter to the company with which she has spent 28 years 

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Siobhan Murphy

Siobhan Murphy

<p>Siobhan Murphy was arts editor of Metro for nine years, and has contributed arts reviews to The Times, Time Out and dancetabs.com. </p>

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Marianela – Timeless review

Royal Opera House, London

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Shakespeare’s Globe, London

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Almeida Theatre, London

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