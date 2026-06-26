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Kenneth MacMillan’s The Sleeping Beauty review

“Sprinkled with fairy dust”
ReviewsJun 26, 202611:14 by Neil NormanRoyal Albert Hall, London
Emma Hawes and Aitor Arrieta in Kenneth MacMillan's The Sleeping Beauty at Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo: ASH
Emma Hawes and Aitor Arrieta in Kenneth MacMillan's The Sleeping Beauty at Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo: ASH
Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet is sumptuous and glacially spectacular

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Neil Norman

Neil Norman

Neil Norman started as a critic for the NME, became the film critic for the Face magazine and the Evening Standard and has written for newspapers including the Guardian and the Sunday Times. He currently divides his time between writing about theatre and dance and contributing to film programmes on Sky Arts. He is also a playwright and novelist.

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