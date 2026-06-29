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In the Belly of the Beast review

“Intelligent, atmospheric and musically rewarding”
ReviewsJun 29, 202616:43 by Jonathan WhitingMetronome, London
The company of In the Belly of the Beast at the Metronome, London. Photo: Andy Catlin
The company of In the Belly of the Beast at the Metronome, London. Photo: Andy Catlin
Stark, atmospheric staging makes a compelling case for this biblical cantata

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Jonathan Whiting

Jonathan Whiting

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