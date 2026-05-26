ao link
News
Reviews
Features
Opinion
Jobs
Tickets
Suppliers
Training
Events
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE
User Menu
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search

Il Turco in Italia review

“Nimble responses from the London Philharmonic”
ReviewsMay 26, 202614:25 by Yehuda ShapiroGlyndebourne, Lewes
Peter Kálmán and Elena Villalón in Il Turco in Italia at Glyndebourne, Lewse. Photo: Glyndebourne Productions/ASH
Peter Kálmán and Elena Villalón in Il Turco in Italia at Glyndebourne, Lewse. Photo: Glyndebourne Productions/ASH
Literary layering blunts the theatrical edge of Rossini’s Pirandellian comedy

THIS IS NOT A PAYWALL

Serious about theatre?
Join over 100,000 theatremakers who rely on The Stage for trusted news, reviews, and insight.

 

🔓 Sign in below or create a free account to read 5 free articles.

 

Want to support independent theatre journalism? For a limited time, you can subscribe for 99p and unlock:

 

🗞️ Unlimited access to award-winning theatre journalism

⭐ 1000+ reviews from across the UK

📧 Breaking news and daily newsletters

💡Insight and opinion from writers including Lyn Gardner & Amanda Parker

🎟️Discounts and early access to The Stage’s events

 

Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

More from this Author

More on this topic

More Reviews

Aspects of Love review

Aspects of Love review

Lyric Theatre, London
Macbeth review

Macbeth review

The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon
King Lear review

King Lear review

Wyndham's Theatre, London
Dracula review

Dracula review

Noël Coward Theatre, London

Recommended for you

Yehuda Shapiro

Yehuda Shapiro

Reviewer

Yehuda Shapiro writes regularly for The Stage and Opera magazine. He has a special interest in emerging operatic talent and and has also made surtitle translations for seven productions at the Royal Opera House.

More from this author

Reviews

Jobs

Latest Issue

The Stage Magazine - June 2026

The Stage Magazine - June 2026

  • The Stage Interview Sita McIntosh - how to widen Theatre's reach
  • The Long Read The gender gap backstage
  • Feature Meet the circus tent masters
  • My Favourite Play Jessica Hung Han Yun
  • Exclusive West End ticketing survey
READ IN FULL

More Reviews

Recommended for you

Your subscription helps ensure our journalism can continue

Invest in The Stage today with a subscription starting at just £7.99

SUBSCRIBE
The Stage
Subscribe

Subscribe

Start a subscription today from just £7.99 Subscribe

© Copyright The Stage Media Company Limited 2026

Facebook
Instagram
X
Linked In
Pinterest
YouTube