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I Puritani review

“Lisette Oropesa is consistently impressive”
ReviewsJul 1, 202610:32 by George HallRoyal Opera House, London
Lisette Oropesa and Francesco Demuro in I Puritani at the Royal Opera House, London. Photo: Tristram Kenton
Lisette Oropesa and Francesco Demuro in I Puritani at the Royal Opera House, London. Photo: Tristram Kenton
Richard Jones’ staging gives a bel canto classic a sympathetic treatment

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George Hall

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George Hall writes widely on opera and has contributed regularly to The Stage since 2000. He has also contributed to such publications as The New Penguin Opera Guide and the Oxford Companion to Music

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