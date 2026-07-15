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Hit Machine review

“Little appeal”
ReviewsJul 15, 202610:48 by Holly O'MahonySoho Theatre, London
Noah Galvin and Josh Radnor in Hit Machine at Soho Theatre. Photo: Bautista Araya
Noah Galvin and Josh Radnor in Hit Machine at Soho Theatre. Photo: Bautista Araya
Insipid and shallow play about brothers at opposite ends of America’s music industry

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Holly O'Mahony

Holly O'Mahony

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Holly O'Mahony

Holly O'Mahony

Culture journalist and theatre critic

Holly is a culture journalist and theatre critic. She is an editor for Backstage Magazine and reviews theatre regularly for The Stage and London Theatre. She has also written for Exeunt, the Guardian, the i Paper, the Standard, Stylist, Vogue, and other outlets. 

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