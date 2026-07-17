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Here Comes J. Edgar review

“Always a punchline looming”
ReviewsJul 17, 202610:30 by Paul ValeKing's Head Theatre, London
Bryan Batt in Here Comes J. Edgar! at the King's Head, London. Photo: Mark Douet
Bryan Batt in Here Comes J. Edgar! at the King's Head, London. Photo: Mark Douet
Screwball musical comedy rammed with great comedy characters and a curiously romantic score

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Paul Vale

Paul Vale

Paul has been writing for The Stage since 1998 as a critic and feature writer. He is also part of The Stage's Edinburgh Fringe review team.
@paulvale126

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