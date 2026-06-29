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Eugene Onegin review

“Blend of carefully calibrated acting and moving tableaus”
ReviewsJun 29, 202612:48 by David BenedictThe Grange Festival, Alresford
Vladislav Chizhov and Ruzan Mantashyan in Eugene Onegin at the Grange Festival, Alresford. Photo: Richard Hubert Smith
Vladislav Chizhov and Ruzan Mantashyan in Eugene Onegin at the Grange Festival, Alresford. Photo: Richard Hubert Smith
Max Webster directs a dramatically intense take on the Tchaikovsky work

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David Benedict

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David Benedict has been a daily columnist and theatre editor on the Independent and arts editor of the Observer. He is chief London critic of Variety, a regular guest on the BBC, and is currently writing the authorised biography of Stephen Sondheim. Read David's columns for The Stage every Wednesday.

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More Reviews

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Sadler’s Wells, London

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