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Die Fledermaus review

“Superior singing from all the principals”
ReviewsJul 30, 202616:04 by George HallOpera Holland Park Theatre, London
Alison Langer and Harry Wilson as Die Fledermaus at Opera Holland Park Theatre. Photo: Craig Fuller
Alison Langer and Harry Wilson as Die Fledermaus at Opera Holland Park Theatre. Photo: Craig Fuller
This musically fine Fledermaus suffers from over-extended dialogue

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<p>George Hall writes widely on opera and has contributed regularly to The Stage since 2000. He has also contributed to such publications as The New Penguin Opera Guide and the Oxford Companion to Music</p>

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